ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Is there a positive despite the "double negative"?

We've all seen the press conference between President Trump and Vladimir Putin. Is there more to it?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 20, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Trump says he only sounded like he was throwing the American intelligence community under the bus because he tripped over a double negative. After bipartisan uproar over his bizarre performance in Helsinki, Trump walked back his comments but his subservient tone to Putin remained, culminating in an invitation to the White House.

Max Bergmann of the Center for American Progress outlines how disruptive Trump's performance was to the world order, while Right panelist Daniel McCarthy says continued openness to Russia and Putin is a key part of Trump's foreign policy: a second Cold War would not end as peacefully as the first. New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger joins the show to discuss his timely new book on cyber weapons — why they are so effective and so threatening. Finally, Democratic strategist and pollster Margie Omero explains what the polls show about public perception of the Helsinki summit.

President Trump and Vladimir Putin at joint conference in Helsinki. Photo credit: President of Russia.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ana Marie Cox
Daniel McCarthy

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why Araceli Argueta is a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, but she still doesn’t consider herself an L.A. native. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word.… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’
For The Curious Blog

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’ KCRW listener Araceli Argueta wanted to know more about the history of Los Angeles’ indigenous people and submitted this question to Curious Coast. “What Native Tribes’ lands are we on?… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference
For The Curious Blog

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for a summit today in in Helsinki, Finland. This is the first stand-alone summit between the two leaders, and comes just… Read More

Jul 16, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed