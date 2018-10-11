ON AIR
Left, Right & Center Live: Decisions, Decisions

A special live broadcast of Left, Right & Center from INFORUM at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco

Oct 11, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Join Josh Barro, Megan McArdle, Ana Marie Cox and special guests Ken White, Tim Miller, Linette Lopez and Drew Perraut for a civilized yet provocative discussion of the week's news. This is a special live broadcast of Left, Right & Center's live tour.

Guests:
Ken White, Brown, White & Osborn / Popehat, @Popehat
Tim Miller, filmmaker
Linette Lopez, Business Insider, @lopezlinette
Andrew Perraut, Policy Advisor, Radiant Strategies

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Megan McArdle
Ana Marie Cox

Producers:
Sara Fay

