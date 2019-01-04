New year, new Congress

Left, Right & Center

President Trump met with Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discuss the border wall and bringing an end to the now weeks-long government shutdown. According to Schumer, Trump said he would keep the government closed for months, even years. Capitol bureau chief at POLITICO John Bresnahan fills the panel in on the latest from the new Congress and the status of the shutdown.



Then, looking ahead to 2020, Elizabeth Warren has announced an exploratory committee for a presidential bid. But does cracking open a cold one on Instagram Live tell us anything about her platform? Roosevelt Institute fellow Mike Konczal talks about Warren’s record and what sets her apart from Hillary Clinton (to whom she is often compared).



Then, President Obama’s former chief economist Jason Furman joins to talk about President Trump’s ongoing, uh, disagreement with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, as well as another rocky week for the stock market.