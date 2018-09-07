Questions about Kavanaugh

The Left, Right and Center Panel discuss the drama at Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. While many have focused on his views about Roe vs. Wade, Felicia Wong of the Roosevelt Institute says abortion and other social issues aren’t the only areas progressives should be worried about. Emily Bazelon of the New York Times Magazine weighs in on whether we have learned anything new about the potential supreme court justice.



The anonymous White House official who wrote a New York Times OpEd this week about chaos in the oval office has still not identified him or herself. President Trump has called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to open an investigation into who wrote the essay just days after berating Sessions on twitter about the indictments of two Republican congressmen. And leaked excerpts of Bob Woodward’s new book “Fear” show members of President Trump’s inner circle trying to thwart what they see as his reckless actions.



Finally, Jamil Smith of Rolling Stone magazine joins the discussion to talk about Colin Kaepernick and Nike as well as former President Obama’s decision to start campaigning for Democrats.



U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in to testify at his U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. Photo credit: Chris Wattie/Reuters.