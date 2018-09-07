ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Questions about Kavanaugh

The Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings and “Fear” inside the White House.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 07, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The Left, Right and Center Panel discuss the drama at Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. While many have focused on his views about Roe vs. Wade, Felicia Wong of the Roosevelt Institute says abortion and other social issues aren’t the only areas progressives should be worried about. Emily Bazelon of the New York Times Magazine weighs in on whether we have learned anything new about the potential supreme court justice.

The anonymous White House official who wrote a New York Times OpEd this week about chaos in the oval office has still not identified him or herself.  President Trump has called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to open an investigation into who wrote the essay just days after berating Sessions on twitter about the indictments of two Republican congressmen. And leaked excerpts of Bob Woodward’s new book “Fear” show members of President Trump’s inner circle trying to thwart what they see as his reckless actions.

Finally, Jamil Smith of Rolling Stone magazine joins the discussion to talk about Colin Kaepernick and Nike as well as former President Obama’s decision to start campaigning for Democrats.

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is sworn in to testify at his U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. Photo credit: Chris Wattie/Reuters.

Guests:
Felicia Wong, Roosevelt Institute, @FeliciaWongRI
Emily Bazelon, New York Times Magazine / Yale Law School, @EmilyBazelon
Jamil Smith, journalist, @JamilSmith

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Felicia Wong

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless
For The Curious Blog

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless When Joe Reyes died last month, he was one of hundreds of people who die homeless in Los Angeles every year. Almost 900 people died on the streets last year,… Read More

Sep 07, 2018

What the color of fruits and veggies says about their phytonutrients
For The Curious Blog

What the color of fruits and veggies says about their phytonutrients If you visit the Santa Barbara Farmers Market on certain Saturdays, you may notice new cooking demos taking place. Sometimes it’s a local chef teaching you how to cook a… Read More

Sep 06, 2018

Announcing KCRW’s top 10 Radio Race finalists
For The Curious Blog

Announcing KCRW’s top 10 Radio Race finalists If you’ve never stayed up for 24 hours straight to make radio, you’re missing out. KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-Hour Radio Race had 250 teams participate this year. We received submissions… Read More

Sep 06, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed