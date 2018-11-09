Sessions is adjourned

President Trump fired Jeff Sessions this week and named an acting replacement: Matt Whitaker. Whitaker was serving as Sessions’ chief of staff, but he was widely seen as a Trump loyalist — eyes and ears for the White House inside a Justice Department that wasn’t always doing what the president wanted. Now he’s running the place, but is it constitutional? Ken White joins the panel to discuss.

The results are in from the 2018 midterm elections. The Democrats will take back the House and the Republicans maintain control of the Senate. Steve Kornacki, Astead Herndon, Jonathan Chait and Olivia Nuzzi joined the Left, Right & Center panel at a live post-midterms show to break down the results….and even talk a little about 2020.



Photo credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters.

