ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

About

Left, Right & Center is KCRW’s weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture. Josh Barro, representing the Center, hosts a discussion of the week’s news and issues with thought leaders on the Right and Left, and expert guests. In today’s world, the lines between parties and ideologies seem distinct, but are they really? Hear how the other side thinks on the issues that matter most. From the news that dominates the headlines to the important topics below the fold, Left, Right & Center busts the opinion bubbles and echo chambers with genuine discussion and real talk. On the air since 1996, Left, Right & Center is consistently ranked among the top politics and news podcasts.

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed