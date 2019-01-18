Supersize Lies

Left, Right & Center

On Thursday night, BuzzFeed News published reporting that President Trump instructed his then-lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Yahoo News correspondent Hunter Walker dives into the White House’s reaction to the story, as well as the mystifying fast food dinner Trump hosted for the Clemson University football team.

The shutdown is now in its fifth week– the longest in American history– and negotiations appear to be at a standstill. Trump grounded Nancy Pelosi’s overseas trip after she recommended the State of the Union address be delayed because of the shutdown. In the meantime, the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Bill Barr, Trump’s nominee for attorney general. Joshua Geltzer of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law School, muses on how Barr just might impact (or derail) Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Across the pond, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for Brexit was soundly rejected in parliament, and America’s role in NATO appears to hang in the balance. Kori Schake of the International Institute for Strategic Studies and Tom Nuttall of The Economist explain what all this could mean for Europe.