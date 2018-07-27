Trading tariffs for warm embraces

It was the kiss that seemingly averted a Trade War between the United States and the European Union. But how much faith do you have in that picture President Donald Trump tweeted of himself smooching with the President of the European Commission? Will a free trade pact with the European Union follow? And what impact, if any, will the emergency farm aid package have? Then, the midterm elections are about three months away, and they might end up being a clear window into America’s soul.



Astead Herndon of the New York Times talks about what he's seen on the campaign trail, the candidates of color running to represent majority white districts, the Georgia governor's race, and how the #MeToo movement continues to change political careers. The panel takes a look at the latest in Iran after days of fiery tweets and a condemning speech from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Firoozeh Kashani-Sabet, history professor and director of the Middle East Center at the University of Pennsylvania.



U.S. President Donald Trump meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 25, 2018. Photo credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters.