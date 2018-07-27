It was the kiss that seemingly averted a Trade War between the United States and the European Union. But how much faith do you have in that picture President Donald Trump tweeted of himself smooching with the President of the European Commission? Will a free trade pact with the European Union follow? And what impact, if any, will the emergency farm aid package have? Then, the midterm elections are about three months away, and they might end up being a clear window into America’s soul.
Astead Herndon of the New York Times talks about what he's seen on the campaign trail, the candidates of color running to represent majority white districts, the Georgia governor's race, and how the #MeToo movement continues to change political careers. The panel takes a look at the latest in Iran after days of fiery tweets and a condemning speech from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with Firoozeh Kashani-Sabet, history professor and director of the Middle East Center at the University of Pennsylvania.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 25, 2018. Photo credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters.
Trading tariffs for warm embraces
President Trump and Jean-Claude Juncker had very friendly meetings on trade and tariffs.
FROM THIS EPISODE
It was the kiss that seemingly averted a Trade War between the United States and the European Union. But how much faith do you have in that picture President Donald Trump tweeted of himself smooching with the President of the European Commission? Will a free trade pact with the European Union follow? And what impact, if any, will the emergency farm aid package have? Then, the midterm elections are about three months away, and they might end up being a clear window into America’s soul.
Guests:
Astead Herndon, National politics reporter, New York Times, @asteadwesley
Firoozeh Kashani-Sabet, history professor and director of UPenn's Middle East Center
CREDITS
Hosts:
Ana Marie Cox
Duarte Geraldino
Rich Lowry
Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott
More From Left, Right & Center
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why Araceli Argueta is a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, but she still doesn’t consider herself an L.A. native. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word.… Read More
LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’ KCRW listener Araceli Argueta wanted to know more about the history of Los Angeles’ indigenous people and submitted this question to Curious Coast. “What Native Tribes’ lands are we on?… Read More