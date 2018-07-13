ON AIR
Trump Tackles Europe

President Trump has harsh words for European leaders at the beginning of his visits, but by the end, he says it's all fine. Is it all fine?

Jul 13, 2018

President Trump visits England to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen after a tumultuous meeting with NATO allies in Brussels. He's also creating political headaches for May, attacking the way she's handling Brexit when her prime ministership is under threat. Trump blusters with world leaders and then paints a nice picture at the press conference. What exactly does he think he is trying to achieve in Europe?

Tom Nuttall, columnist at The Economist, says it's more about trade deals than defense spending. Back home, just as Trump meets the Queen, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announces new indictments of twelve Russian intelligence officers for the 2016 hack of the Democratic National Committee. Trump is set to meet with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki just days from now. Brett Kavanaugh is the president's nominee to the Supreme Court — a somewhat predictable choice for the president. Nicholas Bagley tells the panel what to make of Judge Kavanaugh's record on legal challenges to the Affordable Care Act. Then, the panel considers a universal basic income. Should the government give you about $1000 a month, no questions asked? Annie Lowrey argues in her new book it would decrease poverty and revolutionize work.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk away after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain. Photo credit: Hannah McKay/Reuters.

Guests:
Tom Nuttall, Charlamagne columnist at The Economist, @tom_nuttall
Nicholas Bagley, University of Michigan law professor, @nicholas_bagley
Annie Lowrey, New York magazine, @annielowrey

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Elizabeth Bruenig
Megan McArdle

Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott

