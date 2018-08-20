This installment comes from Toronto, Canada, where producer Clive Desmond recounts the strange story of his unexpected run-in with Prince on an empty ice rink in sub-zero temperatures. “The Dove” features Desmond’s typically wry, reflective, and gorgeously produced storytelling, and stands as one of the most unique testaments to a musical icon who launched a million stories.
Reissue: The Dove
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Special thanks to Andrew Leland and Oliver Wickham.
More From Lost Notes
Searching for the Root: The Incredible Journey of Aisha Ali In the wake of the swinging ‘60s, a young woman named Aisha Ali travels to North Africa in search of her roots. There, she single-handedly documents hours and hours of music and film from Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt ... much of it still unheard.
A Million Dollars Worth of Plastic In 1989 McDonald’s ran the biggest flexi-disc promotion ever, sending out 80 million discs (playing the “Menu Song”) as inserts in newspapers all over the country. A very special copy of this record was almost burned to heat a family home in Galax, Virginia. Instead, it ended up winning the homeowner a million dollars.
Shaggs’ Own Thing: The Story of the Wiggin Sisters One of the most unlistenable bands of the ‘60s became a cult favorite decades later, gaining praise from the likes of Frank Zappa, Kurt Cobain and Sonic Youth. But did the Wiggin sisters from Fremont, New Hampshire even want to be in a band in the first place? The New Yorker’s Susan Orlean recounts her reporting on the band’s strange trip to unexpected fame.