Reissue: The Dove

A global pop icon appears in a most unexpected place in this story from Pod Planet’s Clive Desmond.

Aug 21, 2018

While you await new Lost Notes episodes, our producers are selecting favorite music segments from other podcasts as part of a 'Reissue' series. 

This installment comes from Toronto, Canada, where producer Clive Desmond recounts the strange story of his unexpected run-in with Prince on an empty ice rink in sub-zero temperatures. “The Dove” features Desmond’s typically wry, reflective, and gorgeously produced storytelling, and stands as one of the most unique testaments to a musical icon who launched a million stories.

First presented in December 2016 on Pod Planet, a show co-produced by Desmond and Peter McHugh. Written and produced by Clive Desmond.

CREDITS

Special thanks to Andrew Leland and Oliver Wickham.

Producers:
Clive Desmond
Myke Dodge Weiskopf
Nick White

