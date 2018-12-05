LRC Presents: All the President's Lawyers

The breaking news gods blessed this week’s episode — special counsel Robert Mueller released his sentencing memo for President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn late Tuesday night, before our show taping. Flynn pleaded guilty to a felony charge that he lied to the FBI. But Mueller’s memo suggests no jail time? Interesting. What else did we find out from this memo, and what “substantial assistance” might Flynn have provided to investigators?

Also, Trump unleashed some opinions on Twitter this week involving his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen and political operative Roger Stone. Could these tweets be considered witness tampering?

To plead the fifth or not to plead the fifth? Roger Stone exercised his constitutional rights and said “nope” to a federal subpoena, effectively rebuffing the Senate’s request for documents. What’s next for slippery Stone? And of course, Jerome Corsi managed to wiggle into this week’s episode by filing a criminal complaint against Robert Mueller. What are his claims?



Finally, it’s yet another bad week for Michael Avenatti. Sure, he wasn’t charged with felony domestic abuse, but his dispute with client Stormy Daniels continues. Avenatti has been accused of failing to account for incoming money and filing Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against President Trump against her will. The duo have since made up but what’s next? And he’s announced (on Twitter) he won’t be running for president in 2020. Sad!