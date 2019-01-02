Mueller 101

ON AIR
Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s been on the job since May 2017. What’s his day-to-day like? Do we really have a good idea of what he’s up to? How much can we trust the people who are (supposedly) speaking with authority about the investigation? We begin 2019 looking at the Mueller investigation with two reporters who cover it closely. Betsy Woodruff of The Daily Beast talks about what we really know about Mueller’s investigation, what we don’t know about it, and when and how we might find out more about it this year. Olivia Nuzzi of New York Magazine discusses the investigation from the White House’s perspective: how President Trump has been relatively quiet on the topic, and what it’s like to deal with Rudy Giuliani.

