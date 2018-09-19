No Attorney General? Sad!

President Trump laments that he has ‘no attorney general,’ and he’s very disappointed in Jeff Sessions. Aren’t there other lawyers more deserving of his discontent? Ken and Josh check in on the president’s actual lawyers and the disarray on the team, and they discuss Paul Manafort’s plea deal and cooperation agreement and how he might serve his sentences. Also ready for sentencing: Michael Flynn. Special Counsel Robert Mueller files documents for the sentencing of Trump’s former national security adviser. What does that mean? And how long might he serve? And finally, what might happen if the Senate tries to call Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s friend Mark Judge — an eyewitness to the alleged attempted rape — to testify?



U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question about the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court and allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh during a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 18, 2018. Photo credit: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters.