ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LRC
PRESENTS:
ALL
THE
PRESIDENT'S
LAWYERS

LRC<br>PRESENTS:<br>ALL<br>THE<br>PRESIDENT'S<br>LAWYERSLRC<br>PRESENTS:<br>ALL<br>THE<br>PRESIDENT'S<br>LAWYERS

Paul Manafort's first trial begins

Here’s what we know so far about the trial of President Trump’s former campaign chair

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 01, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Judge T.S. Ellis appears to be keeping his promise of a three-week trial: Paul Manafort’s trial in the Eastern District of Virginia is clipping along already. Jury selection, opening statements and the prosecution’s first witness — all took place on day one. We now know Manafort’s defense team’s strategy: blame Rick Gates, Manafort’s associate who has accepted a plea deal. How novel is that strategy? Is it likely to work? Ken White gives his take. Then, Josh asks Ken about the news last week that Robert Mueller is looking at President Trump’s tweets as part of his investigation into Russian interference in the election. Can a tweet be a crime? Can something as public as one of the president’s tweets qualify as obstruction of justice? Ken also gives a lesson on argument in the alternative, or as the president’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani put it: even if there was collusion, “collusion is not a crime.”

Guests:
Josh Barro, Host of Left, Right & Center, @jbarro
Ken White, Brown, White & Osborn / Popehat, @Popehat

CREDITS

Demonstrators outside the U.S. District Court in Alexandria, on the first day of the trial of Paul Manafort courtesy of Victoria Pickering.

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White

Producers:
Sara Fay

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LRC Presents: All the President's Lawyers

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed