The Democrats take the House. Will the president need more lawyers?

There’s a Democratic majority in the next House of Representatives, and they are eager to start investigating the president. What can they do to him? How quickly will they subpoena his tax returns? How many more lawyers will the president need? And will he listen to their advice? Plus, Jacob Wohl is getting a lot of attention for his shenanigans, but is there a crime here?



Then, there’s a development in the case suing Trump for accepting emoluments, and it looks like there will be discovery, meaning the Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C. may have to disclose its books. What might we learn from that? Discovery is also happening in the Summer Zervos case, where the president is accused of groping Zervos at The Beverly Hills Hotel and Zervos has accused the president of slandering her when he accused her of lying about it.



Finally, the back-and-forth between Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen and President Trump continues.



Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.