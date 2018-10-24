Will this Stone roll?

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly closing in on political strategist and ex-Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone and his ties to Wikileaks. What crimes could be on the table there? And what did Stone mean when he said he wouldn’t “roll” on the president? And what’s with all these stories warning readers not to get too excited about a blockbuster report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller?



Then, Paul Manafort shows up in court in a wheelchair. He’ll be sentenced in February and the remaining charges were dismissed without prejudice, but that doesn’t mean they will go away forever.



Finally, Michael Avenatti is facing some legal issues this week. His law firms were evicted from Fashion Island offices, and he was ordered to pay millions to an ex-law partner. Ken and Josh revisit whether he’s a good lawyer, or not.



U.S. political consultant Roger Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters after appearing before a closed House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Photo credit: Kevin Lamarque



