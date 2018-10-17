ON AIR
Child’s Pose

This is Rob Long and on today’s Martini Shot I struggle to wedge myself into child’s pose during yoga, while the woman next to me ignores the teacher entirely and just stretches out. It’s a lightbulb moment for me.

Oct 17, 2018

Host:
Rob Long

