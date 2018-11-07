This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about my most recent act of bad business judgment.
I Don’t See It
This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I talk about my most recent act of bad business judgment.
Podcast Subscribe Apple Podcasts Google Play RSS
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
More From Martini Shot
LATEST BLOG POSTS
For The Curious Blog
Live California results from NPR Live election results for your state: Get the latest on California’s ballot measures and races for governor, Senate and House. Read More