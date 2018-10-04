ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MARTINI
SHOT

MARTINI<br>SHOTMARTINI<br>SHOT

Manifesto, 1

This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot, the first episode of my manifesto on how to get better television. It starts a little slow, like a lot of shows on premium cable and streaming services, but stick with it.

Oct 10, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot, the first episode of my manifesto on how to get better television. It starts a little slow, like a lot of shows on premium cable and streaming services, but stick with it.

CREDITS

Host:
Rob Long

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Martini Shot

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How LA County is working to make voting faster, easier and more secure
For The Curious Blog

How LA County is working to make voting faster, easier and more secure Retired high school teacher and Monrovia resident Stephen McCarthy is the kind of careful, consistent responsible voter get-out-the-vote activists dream about. “I have never missed an election going back to… Read More

Oct 04, 2018

What is Real ID and why are DMV lines so long?
For The Curious Blog

What is Real ID and why are DMV lines so long? Have you been to a DMV office in California recently? Did it seem like wait times were not just bad, but much worse than usual? Well, you’re not wrong.. This… Read More

Oct 04, 2018

Prop 4: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 4: What you need to know Prop. 4 would authorize $1.5 billion in bonds to go towards children’s hospitals. That money would be used on construction, renovation, and expansion projects. KCET brings you what you need to… Read More

Oct 03, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed