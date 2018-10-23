This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I tell the story of the older actress who wouldn’t play a grandmother, because she didn’t think the audience saw her as the grandmother type. She was eighty. And in real life, a great grandmother.
Manifesto, Part 3
This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I tell the story of the older actress who wouldn’t play a grandmother, because she didn’t think the audience saw her as the grandmother type. She was eighty. And in real life, a great grandmother.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
More From Martini Shot
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Senate candidate Kevin de León on values, health care for all, and abolishing ICE State Senator Kevin de León, who is challenging fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein for her U.S. Senate seat, says he wants voters to see him as a progressive option. If elected,… Read More
Prop 12: What you need to know Prop 12 would ban the sale of meat and eggs from farm animals held in very small cages. It’s not the first time humane eggs and meat have been on… Read More