ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

MARTINI
SHOT

MARTINI<br>SHOTMARTINI<br>SHOT

Manifesto, Part 3

This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I tell the story of the older actress who wouldn’t play a grandmother, because she didn’t think the audience saw her as the grandmother type. She was eighty. And in real life, a great grandmother.

Oct 31, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I tell the story of the older actress who wouldn’t play a grandmother, because she didn’t think the audience saw her as the grandmother type. She was eighty. And in real life, a great grandmother.

CREDITS

Host:
Rob Long

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Martini Shot

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Senate candidate Kevin de León on values, health care for all, and abolishing ICE
For The Curious Blog

Senate candidate Kevin de León on values, health care for all, and abolishing ICE State Senator Kevin de León, who is challenging fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein for her U.S. Senate seat, says he wants voters to see him as a progressive option. If elected,… Read More

Oct 22, 2018

Prop 12: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 12: What you need to know Prop 12 would ban the sale of meat and eggs from farm animals held in very small cages. It’s not the first time humane eggs and meat have been on… Read More

Oct 22, 2018

A year after the Thomas Fire and mudslides, what questions do you still have?
For The Curious Blog

A year after the Thomas Fire and mudslides, what questions do you still have? When residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura went to bed on December 4th, 2017, they didn’t know that a flame breaking out in Santa Paula would become the state’s largest… Read More

Oct 22, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed