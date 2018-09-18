ON AIR
You’ve heard of me?

This is Rob Long, and on today’s Martini Shot I tell the story of two actors up for the same part who interpreted the character very differently, and what happened after that. Spoiler alert: they both got the job. Which almost never happens.

Sep 19, 2018

Host:
Rob Long

