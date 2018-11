Currently Playing:

Design and Architecture: Workplace innovation, Otis centennial What will the high-rise office space of the future offer? Maybe fresh air from a hole in the curtain wall, the piped-in sound of trickling water and the smell of the seashore? These are what you’ll find in downtown LA’s “Workplace Innovation Lab.” Will workers want it? And, Otis College of Art and Design turns 100 this year. The school is looking back, and forward, at a big party this weekend that will have input from its military alumni.

2PM - 2:30PM