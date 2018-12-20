Best of KCRW Podcasts: Forces of Nature

News Special Programming

This is a special holiday episode highlighting the best KCRW podcasts of 2018. After a year of fires and mudslides, who doesn’t think about how to reckon with the forces of nature? In a story from the newest podcast in the KCRW fold, Nocturne, we learn how animals deal with the most destructive force of nature: humans. Then, KCRW’s podcast The Organist tries to convince us that plants have secret lives, and to embrace the overlap of science and art.