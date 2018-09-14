California - A Change of Climate

With fire, smoke and heat as the backdrop, Gov. Jerry Brown has convened a meeting. What’s the outlook on the future?
Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez
A special report from the Global Climate Action Summit, where political and business leaders are meeting to come up with a rescue plan for the planet
We hear what cities and states are doing without Washington, and ask former EPA chief Gina McCarthy how she sleeps at night.
Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez
From carbon capture to energy solutions, the latest tech solutions to global warming -- and some money-making schemes.
Photo credit: Sonia Narang
A lobbyist for California oil companies says they’re investing in alternative technologies.
Guests:
Cathy Reheis-Boyd, Western States Petroleum Assoc.
Social justice activists, including some in South LA, say California is not moving fast enough to save us all.
Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez
The view from one California community that’s living on the beach.
UCLA climate scientist Alex Hall explains why it’s so hard to think about, and what he tells friends and family.
Alex Hall. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez
Producers:
Sonya Geis
Evan George
Kathryn Barnes