California - A Change of Climate

A special report from the Global Climate Action Summit, where political and business leaders are meeting to come up with a rescue plan for the planet

Sep 14, 2018

‘One Hell of a Summer’ 3 MIN, 44 SEC

With fire, smoke and heat as the backdrop, Gov. Jerry Brown has convened a meeting. What’s the outlook on the future?


Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez

A Summit of Defiance 5 MIN, 54 SEC

We hear what cities and states are doing without Washington, and ask former EPA chief Gina McCarthy how she sleeps at night.


Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez  

Enter the Tech Sector 4 MIN, 5 SEC

From carbon capture to energy solutions, the latest tech solutions to global warming -- and some money-making schemes.


Photo credit: Sonia Narang  

How Does Big Oil See It? 6 MIN, 37 SEC

A lobbyist for California oil companies says they’re investing in alternative technologies.

 

Guests:
Cathy Reheis-Boyd, Western States Petroleum Assoc.

Jerry Brown’s ‘Last Chance’ 2 MIN, 50 SEC

Social justice activists, including some in South LA, say California is not moving fast enough to save us all.


Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez

Here Comes the Sea Rise 3 MIN, 1 SEC

The view from one California community that’s living on the beach.

Who’s Afraid of Global Warming? 2 MIN, 19 SEC

UCLA climate scientist Alex Hall explains why it’s so hard to think about, and what he tells friends and family.


Alex Hall. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez

CREDITS

Producers:
Sonya Geis
Evan George
Kathryn Barnes

