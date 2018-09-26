ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

NEWS
SPECIAL
PROGRAMMING

NEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMINGNEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMING

KCRW Selects: Don’t @ Me 2

KCRW’s Bob Carlson presents another peak into Don’t @ Me – a new show hosted by Dear White People’s Justin Simien.

Sep 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Don’t @ Me with Justin Simien gets real and raw with stars, artists and creators about how race, gender, and sexuality shape their work. In this episode, Justin talks to Moonlight’s Barry Jenkins about the film that won the academy award for best picture – and transformed his career.

Subscribe to Don’t @ Me 

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From News Special Programming

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Valley Fever is spreading, and climate change may be to blame
For The Curious Blog

Valley Fever is spreading, and climate change may be to blame Juanita Rivera was diagnosed with Valley Fever in January. Since then, she’s lost most of her hair and had to quit her job as a home care worker in Ventura.… Read More

Sep 17, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed