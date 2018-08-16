Not all migratory bats migrate. We don’t know why some choose to stay behind at their summer roosts. But according to the University of Washington’s Sharlene Santana, the bats that stay tend to die. In this episode, Jeff attempts to make a metaphor about bats and humans. Perhaps it’s anthropomorphic, perhaps it’s unnecessarily poetic, or perhaps it’s a fair one.
Subscribe to Here Be Monsters.
KCRW Selects: Here Be Monsters
KCRW’s Bob Carlson and host Jeff Emtman present a bat-themed episode of the show Jeff produces: Here Be Monsters. The show about the unknown.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Not all migratory bats migrate. We don’t know why some choose to stay behind at their summer roosts. But according to the University of Washington’s Sharlene Santana, the bats that stay tend to die. In this episode, Jeff attempts to make a metaphor about bats and humans. Perhaps it’s anthropomorphic, perhaps it’s unnecessarily poetic, or perhaps it’s a fair one.
CREDITS
Producers:
Jeff Emtman