KCRW Selects: Here Be Monsters

KCRW’s Bob Carlson and host Jeff Emtman present a bat-themed episode of the show Jeff produces: Here Be Monsters. The show about the unknown.

Aug 17, 2018

Not all migratory bats migrate. We don’t know why some choose to stay behind at their summer roosts. But according to the University of Washington’s Sharlene Santana, the bats that stay tend to die. In this episode, Jeff attempts to make a metaphor about bats and humans. Perhaps it’s anthropomorphic, perhaps it’s unnecessarily poetic, or perhaps it’s a fair one.

Subscribe to Here Be Monsters.

Producers:
Jeff Emtman

