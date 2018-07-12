Bob and Andrew ring in the new season of The Organist with an excerpt from A 700-Foot Mountain of Whipped Cream. It’s a string of forgotten nuggets of radio history, delicately arranged into a glittering associative chain – a constellation of jingles and spots that somehow all add up to the life of one man: that of prolific and award-winning radio ad man Clive Desmond, as heard through the radio.
Subscribe to The Organist
KCRW Selects: The Organist
KCRW’s Bob Carlson and host Andrew Leland introduce the new season of The Organist.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Bob and Andrew ring in the new season of The Organist with an excerpt from A 700-Foot Mountain of Whipped Cream. It’s a string of forgotten nuggets of radio history, delicately arranged into a glittering associative chain – a constellation of jingles and spots that somehow all add up to the life of one man: that of prolific and award-winning radio ad man Clive Desmond, as heard through the radio.
CREDITS
More From News Special Programming
Backlash: Europe’s far right and muslim migration Populism is sweeping through Europe and it’s changing the political conversation, especially when it comes to Muslim immigration. In some cases these populist movements are also fueling extremist violence against immigrants. But there’s also active resistance to this populism — in courtrooms and on the streets.