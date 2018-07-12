ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

NEWS
SPECIAL
PROGRAMMING

NEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMINGNEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMING

KCRW Selects: The Organist

KCRW’s Bob Carlson and host Andrew Leland introduce the new season of The Organist.

COMING SOON

Jul 13, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Bob and Andrew ring in the new season of The Organist with an excerpt from A 700-Foot Mountain of Whipped Cream. It’s a string of forgotten nuggets of radio history, delicately arranged into a glittering associative chain – a constellation of jingles and spots that somehow all add up to the life of one man: that of prolific and award-winning radio ad man Clive Desmond, as heard through the radio.

Subscribe to The Organist 

CREDITS

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From News Special Programming

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed