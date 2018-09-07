KCRW Selects: To the Point

Each week on To the Point, host Warren Olney takes you through a weekly reality check on the issues Americans care about most. On this episode, it’s fascism in Trump’s America. Warren speaks to Yale philosophy professor Jason Stanley about how President Trump is exploiting racism, normalizing extremism and creating nostalgia for a history that never was.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
Producers:
Andrea Brody