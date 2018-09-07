ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

NEWS
SPECIAL
PROGRAMMING

NEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMINGNEWS<br>SPECIAL<br>PROGRAMMING

KCRW Selects: To the Point

KCRW’s Bob Carlson highlights Warren Olney’s podcast exploring the issues and people shaping – and disrupting – our world: To the Point.

Sep 07, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Each week on To the Point, host Warren Olney takes you through a weekly reality check on the issues Americans care about most. On this episode, it’s fascism in Trump’s America. Warren speaks to Yale philosophy professor Jason Stanley about how President Trump is exploiting racism, normalizing extremism and creating nostalgia for a history that never was.

Subscribe to To the Point

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From News Special Programming

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed