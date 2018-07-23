KCRW Selects: UnFictional

Randy was a young nerd in 1982, obsessed with film director Francis Ford Coppola. When Randy ordered a pair of shoes from a magazine, it set off a chain of unlikely events that led him to the Tulsa, Oklahoma set of “The Outsiders” and a friendship with his favorite director. Randy’s cosmic twist of fate put him smack in the center of the “Brat Pack,” and jump-started his show business career.
KCRW’s Bob Carlson introduces you to the show he hosts and produces – UnFictional – with an episode about a pair of Earth shoes, one of Bob’s friends from high school, and Francis Ford Coppola.
