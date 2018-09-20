ON AIR
KCRW Special Announcement: 2018 Radio Race Awards

KCRW’s Bob Carlson shares the winners of the 6th annual 24-Hour Radio Race.

Sep 21, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Over 150 teams made it to the finish line in this year's Radio Race. Contestants from Hawaii to Maine and Tasmania to Bogotá had 24 hours to produce a four-minute original piece that fit the theme, “The New Normal.” We are proud to play the top three winners, as well as the recipients of this year’s Social Butterfly and Bodies awards.

From the 1st place winner, Matt Livadary, whose winning piece was about him and his dad. Photo credit: Matt Livadary.

Click here to learn more about the Radio Race.

Music in this episode: "No Limits" by Alter Ego

CREDITS

Producers:
Paulina Velasco

