Live: President Trump Press Conference

President Donald Trump is expected to discuss his trip to the United Nations as well as news of the day. The news conference comes a day before his pick for the Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh is set to testify on Capitol Hill in response to accusations of sexual assault.

Sep 26, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

CREDITS

