President Donald Trump is expected to discuss his trip to the United Nations as well as news of the day. The news conference comes a day before his pick for the Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh is set to testify on Capitol Hill in response to accusations of sexual assault.
Live: President Trump Press Conference
President Donald Trump is expected to discuss his trip to the United Nations as well as news of the day. The news conference comes a day before his pick for the Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh is set to testify on Capitol Hill in response to accusations of sexual assault.