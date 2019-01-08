President Trump addresses the nation about border security. Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer will give a joint response immediately following. The government is partially shut down, with Trump in a stalemate with Democrats over funding for a wall along the southern border.
Watch the remarks live:
President Trump addresses the nation
