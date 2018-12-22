Re:Sound - The Twisted Xmas Show

Re:Sound, the podcast by the Third Coast International Audio Festival, has compiled five holiday-themed stories by producers from around the world. Tune in for a tale of the reindeer races in Finland, a satire about holiday radio broadcasts, and more poignant and thoughtful stories.
Producer: Dennis Funk
In this episode:
- “No Santa,” by John Biewen for Scene on Radio
- “Vince Guaraldi: A Charlie Brown Christmas” by Ben Manilla for Studio360
- “Winterval” by Helen Zaltzman for The Allusionist
- “Morning Program [excerpt]” by Stephanie Foo for Pilot
- “Burn Slush! The Reindeer Grand Prix” by Cathy Fitzgerald for BBC World Service