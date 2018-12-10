Finding the Void

Nocturne

What makes a place home? Is it a place that feels like a refuge? Is it somewhere you sleep really, really well? Does it matter if it’s a place you’re not technically allowed to be? What if the place that feels like home lives only in your memory, like a perpetually interrupted dream?



Michael Townsend has made and lost more than one home, but only one of them was born of a unique blend of grief, curiosity, imagination, and mischief. And only one of them was accessed by crawling through a series of pitch black caverns in the bowels of a giant mall.



Music: Nocturne theme music by Kent Sparling



Additional music: Kent Sparling \\ Fieldlines \\ Jeffrey Foster \\ Kid Otter