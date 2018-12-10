What makes a place home? Is it a place that feels like a refuge? Is it somewhere you sleep really, really well? Does it matter if it’s a place you’re not technically allowed to be? What if the place that feels like home lives only in your memory, like a perpetually interrupted dream?
Michael Townsend has made and lost more than one home, but only one of them was born of a unique blend of grief, curiosity, imagination, and mischief. And only one of them was accessed by crawling through a series of pitch black caverns in the bowels of a giant mall.
Music: Nocturne theme music by Kent Sparling
Additional music: Kent Sparling \\ Fieldlines \\ Jeffrey Foster \\ Kid Otter
Finding the Void
More information about Michael Townsend can be found at tapeart.com. See more about the secret mall apartment at trummerkind.com.
You can find a version of this episode on the podcast, 99% Invisible, entitled “The Accidental Room." Many thanks to the 99PI team.
Host:
Vanessa Lowe
Producer:
Vanessa Lowe