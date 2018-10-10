Nocturne is a storytelling show about the exploration of the night, the landscape of the unseen, and how thoughts, feelings and behaviors transform in the dark.

There are 24 hours in a day. Seems pretty straightforward. But what do you really know about the hours between say, 11pm-6am. From graveyard shift jobs to “secret identities”, who we are and what we do at night is often less fully perceived by others, whether by choice or by circumstance. Peering into the dusty corners of the night, Nocturne explores these often overlooked and undisclosed slices of life. Under cover of darkness, our thoughts and feelings can take on strange new shapes, sometimes barely recognizable as our own. And the pulse of the world seems to alter too, creating a curtain of privacy. Do I truly know you if I only know the daytime you?

Nocturne is essay radio – a hybrid form of audio storytelling that blends elements of documentary, fiction and sound-art.

The Nocturne podcast was created by Vanessa Lowe and Kent Sparling, and is produced by Vanessa Lowe. Theme music composed by Kent Sparling. Artwork by Robin Galante.