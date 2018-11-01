Midterm Elections and the theatre

Just about a week to go before the midterm election, and there’s a lot riding on what happens. Obviously. And the stage seems to know that, too.



With performance after performance, the lights of the theatre have focused on all kinds of political actions in America, as a way to enlighten… or to vent… or to resist…It’s what art seems to do in polarizing times like these.



Anthony Byrnes hosts Opening the Curtain on LA Theatre, talks with All Things Considered host, Steve Chiotakis, about art in the age of hyper-politics.