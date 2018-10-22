In many ways, the 39th Congressional District—which includes parts of Riverside and San Berardino counties but falls mostly in OC—is a reflection of the "new" Orange County that has drawn so much attention from the national and international media this year. A third Latino, a third white, and a third Asian, and almost evenly split between Democrats, Republicans, and independents it's seeing former state assemblywoman Young Kim—a longtime staffer to retiring Congressman Ed Royce—against first-time candidate Gil Cisneros. The race has been one of the most bitterly fought in OC's four competitive congressional battles, and also one of the closest, with Kim holding a slim lead. Who will win?
Fireworks Fly in OC's 39th Congressional District Race
Republican Young Kim fights Democrat Gil Cisneros to replace Ed Royce.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
