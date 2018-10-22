ON AIR
Fireworks Fly in OC's 39th Congressional District Race

Republican Young Kim fights Democrat Gil Cisneros to replace Ed Royce.

Oct 22, 2018

In many ways, the 39th Congressional District—which includes parts of Riverside and San Berardino counties but falls mostly in OC—is a reflection of the "new" Orange County that has drawn so much attention from the national and international media this year. A third Latino, a third white, and a third Asian, and almost evenly split between Democrats, Republicans, and independents it's seeing former state assemblywoman Young Kim—a longtime staffer to retiring Congressman Ed Royce—against first-time candidate Gil Cisneros. The race has been one of the most bitterly fought in OC's four competitive congressional battles, and also one of the closest, with Kim holding a slim lead. Who will win?

Gustavo Arellano

Benjamin Gottlieb

