Last week saw a days-long hunger strike at the Orange County Jail by at least 150 inmates, the largest and longest in recent memory. Inmates and their advocates say it happened as a protest against conditions in the jail, long embroiled in controversy for jailhouse deaths, corrupt deputies, and other scandals. But the Orange County Sheriff's Department took the unusual step of issuing a press release that not only dismissed such concerns but put the blame on the ACLU and an inmate convicted in a gang killing over 20 years ago. Will this lead to any institutional reform?
Inmate hunger strike rocks OC jail
Sheriff's department claims ACLU conspiracy, while inmates claim bad conditions.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
