Inmate hunger strike rocks OC jail

Last week saw a days-long hunger strike at the Orange County Jail by at least 150 inmates, the largest and longest in recent memory. Inmates and their advocates say it happened as a protest against conditions in the jail, long embroiled in controversy for jailhouse deaths, corrupt deputies, and other scandals. But the Orange County Sheriff's Department took the unusual step of issuing a press release that not only dismissed such concerns but put the blame on the ACLU and an inmate convicted in a gang killing over 20 years ago. Will this lead to any institutional reform?