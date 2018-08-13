OC: One of Least Affordable Places in U.S. to Live In

Every year, a coalition of community health, housing and education groups releases a report called the OC Community Indicators. It's a barometer of the region that addresses wages, housing, and the cost of living. This year's report was released last month showed that Orange County is among one of the most expensive places to live in the United States, even though there's job growth and low unemployment. The report cites the rise in housing costs and lack of wage growth in making OC a place where, as the report says "the sentiment that ‘Orange County is an expensive place to be poor’ is more than just a sound bite; it is a reality.” What can OC leaders do to alleviate the growing divide?