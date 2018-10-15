Spending Free-For-All in South OC's 45th Congressional District

Millions of dollars are pouring into Orange County's 45th Congressional District, a wealthy area which goes from Anaheim Hills down to Irvine and Rancho Santa Margarita. It's currently represented by three-term incumbent Mimi Walters, who has been around in local politics for two decades. Challenging her is UC Irvine School of Law professor and first-time candidate Katie Porter. Porter's TV ads have aired constantly on local TV stations, while Walters has not had any, fueling a Los Angeles Times story that claimed a PAC aligned with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan had left the GOP congresswoman to herself, a charge the PAC refuted. The 45th is too close to call—will the lack of commercials doom Walters?