A smoggy year in Los Angeles
The air in Los Angeles violated federal standards for 87 days in a row this year. That hasn’t happened in nearly two decades.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is denying reports that he suggested secretly taping President Trump to expose the chaos at the White House. Rosenstein is overseeing the Russia investigation of Robert Mueller.
Guests:
Kyle Cheney, Politico (@kyledcheney)
Guests:
Tony Barboza, Los Angeles Times (@tonybarboza)
Contraceptives for men could soon be available. Trials are underway here in Southern California for pills, injections and a topical cream that could offer men an option.
Guests:
Yael Even Or, Producer, 'Press Play' (@yaelevenor)
Logan Nickels, Male Contraceptive Initiative
Reviews of this week’s new movies, including, "Life Itself;" starring Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde; "The House With The Clock in Its Walls;" "The Sisters Brothers; Assassination Nation;" and "Fahrenheit 11/9."
Guests:
Mark Jordan Legan, TV writer (@MJLegan)
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Drug education in the era of legal weed D.A.R.E. was once the most widely used school-based substance abuse prevention program in the country, and it was invented right here in Los Angeles. With pot now legal here in California, LAUSD is trying more a more subtle approach to educating kids about the dangers of marijuana use.
Neil deGrasse Tyson on whether war in space is coming Neil deGrasse Tyson says astrophysicists are mostly peace-loving scientists, but have always been complicit in warfare. He also explains what war in space could look like, but why it’s unlikely to happen. His new book is titled “Accessory to War.”
