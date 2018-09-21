ON AIR
A smoggy year in Los Angeles

The air in Los Angeles violated federal standards for 87 days in a row this year. That hasn't happened in nearly two decades.

Sep 21, 2018

Los Angeles skyline by Prayitno.

Tension at the Dept. of Justice 7 MIN, 26 SEC

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is denying reports that he suggested secretly taping President Trump to expose the chaos at the White House. Rosenstein is overseeing the Russia investigation of Robert Mueller.

Guests:
Kyle Cheney, Politico (@kyledcheney)

Smog in LA 9 MIN, 2 SEC

The air in Los Angeles violated federal standards for 87 days in a row this year. That hasn’t happened in nearly two decades.

Guests:
Tony Barboza, Los Angeles Times (@tonybarboza)

Male contraceptives could become a reality 11 MIN, 35 SEC

Contraceptives for men could soon be available. Trials are underway here in Southern California for pills, injections and a topical cream that could offer men an option.

Guests:
Yael Even Or, Producer, 'Press Play' (@yaelevenor)
Logan Nickels, Male Contraceptive Initiative

'Life Itself' and other weekend movies 15 MIN, 56 SEC

Reviews of this week’s new movies, including, "Life Itself;" starring Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde; "The House With The Clock in Its Walls;" "The Sisters Brothers; Assassination Nation;" and "Fahrenheit 11/9."

Guests:
Mark Jordan Legan, TV writer (@MJLegan)
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

