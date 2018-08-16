ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Aretha Franklin in LA

Aretha Franklin recorded her album “Amazing Grace” live at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in South LA in 1972. She was already a big star when she recorded it. But it became one of her most successful albums.

LISTEN LIVE

Aug 16, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Aretha Franklin sings "My Country 'Tis Of Thee'" at the U.S. Capitol during the 56th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2009. Photo credit: Cecilio Ricardo.

Aretha Franklin recorded her album ‘Amazing Grace’ in LA 9 MIN, 56 SEC

Aretha Franklin recorded her album “Amazing Grace” live at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in South LA in 1972. She was already a big star when she recorded it. But it became one of her most successful albums, capturing a singer in her prime, performing deeply meaningful music.

Guests:
Aaron Cohen, Author

Aretha Franklin's Amazing Grace (33 1/3)

Aaron Cohen

Why the SEC is interested in Elon Musk’s Twitter habit 6 MIN, 7 SEC

On Wednesday night, Tesla received subpoenas from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC is interested in Musk’s tweet from last week about taking Tesla private. He said funding for the move was “secured.” Public companies like Tesla are supposed to be very careful about what they say in public and on social media -- to steer clear of legal trouble.

Guests:
Aarian Marshall, Transportation Reporter for Wired

More:
Elon Mush and his fight with the SEC

The long strange trip of a new California online privacy law 13 MIN, 27 SEC

In California, there’s a new law that protects online privacy. Getting it adopted was a tortured road, filled with backroom deals and backstabbing. It really came about because one man looked at all the data collection that internet companies were doing, and said “enough.”

Guests:
Nick Confessore, investigative reporter at the New York Times; writer-at-large for the New York Times Magazine

More:
The Unlikely Activists Who Took On Silicon Valley — and Won

For three men, a history of childhood trauma and love of skateboarding 18 MIN, 55 SEC

In the documentary “Minding the Gap,” three young men bond over skateboarding. And they learn how to come to terms with their childhood traumas as they transition to adulthood. One of those men is Bing Liu, the film’s director. “Minding the Gap” is Liu’s first feature-length documentary. It’s earned more than two dozen award recognitions since it premiered earlier this year.




Kiere Johnson, Bing Liu, and Zack Mulligan in "Minding the Gap." Courtesy of Hulu. 


Guests:
Bing Liu, director of the film “Minding the Gap”

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Healing sexual assault through cabaret
For The Curious Blog

Healing sexual assault through cabaret On a recent Saturday night in Hollywood, a bar was packed with 20 and 30-somethings drinking, talking have having a good time. They were here to see a variety show,… Read More

Aug 13, 2018

Without China, who will take our recycling?
For The Curious Blog

Without China, who will take our recycling? China’s new recycling policies have upended recycling programs all around the country and here in LA. During the first quarter of 2017, California exported 54,000 tons of mixed plastics. In… Read More

Aug 10, 2018

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill
For The Curious Blog

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill For decades, the recycling market was driven by China, which was buying a lot of what was coming out of our blue recycle bins here in LA and in the… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed