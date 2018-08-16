Aretha Franklin sings "My Country 'Tis Of Thee'" at the U.S. Capitol during the 56th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2009. Photo credit: Cecilio Ricardo.
Aretha Franklin in LA
Aretha Franklin recorded her album “Amazing Grace” live at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in South LA in 1972. She was already a big star when she recorded it. But it became one of her most successful albums.
Guests:
Aaron Cohen, Author
Aretha Franklin's Amazing Grace (33 1/3)
Aaron Cohen
On Wednesday night, Tesla received subpoenas from the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC is interested in Musk’s tweet from last week about taking Tesla private. He said funding for the move was “secured.” Public companies like Tesla are supposed to be very careful about what they say in public and on social media -- to steer clear of legal trouble.
Guests:
Aarian Marshall, Transportation Reporter for Wired
In California, there’s a new law that protects online privacy. Getting it adopted was a tortured road, filled with backroom deals and backstabbing. It really came about because one man looked at all the data collection that internet companies were doing, and said “enough.”
Guests:
Nick Confessore, investigative reporter at the New York Times; writer-at-large for the New York Times Magazine
More:
The Unlikely Activists Who Took On Silicon Valley — and Won
In the documentary “Minding the Gap,” three young men bond over skateboarding. And they learn how to come to terms with their childhood traumas as they transition to adulthood. One of those men is Bing Liu, the film’s director. “Minding the Gap” is Liu’s first feature-length documentary. It’s earned more than two dozen award recognitions since it premiered earlier this year.
Kiere Johnson, Bing Liu, and Zack Mulligan in "Minding the Gap." Courtesy of Hulu.
Guests:
Bing Liu, director of the film “Minding the Gap”
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
