ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

As some residents return to Malibu, what does the damage look like?

The Woolsey Fire is 94 percent contained, after burning close to 100,000 acres. Authorities have begun allowing some residents back into Malibu. But officials warn that broken power poles, debris-filled roadways, and broken gas lines still pose serious threats to safety.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 19, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Tally of missing people in the Camp Fire is a quickly moving target 7 MIN, 53 SEC

The death toll from the Camp Fire in Northern California has risen to 77. The number of missing people is 993. What does that number really mean, and how are authorities searching for them?

Guests:
Erin Ailworth, reporter for the Wall Street Journal

What it’s like for Malibu residents returning home after Woolsey Fire 7 MIN, 34 SEC

The Woolsey Fire has destroyed 1500 structures and killed three people. The fire is now 94 percent contained, after burning close to 100,000 acres. Authorities have begun allowing some residents back into Malibu. But officials warn that broken power poles, debris-filled roadways, and broken gas lines still pose serious threats to safety.

Guests:
Laura Rosenthal, Malibu City Councilwoman (@Laura4Malibu)

How might Alex Villanueva reform the the LA County Sheriff’s Department? 7 MIN, 30 SEC

Alex Villanueva declared victory on Friday over incumbent Jim McDonnell as LA County Sheriff. The LA Registrar still has ballots to count, but at this point, it’s unlikely McDonnell can close the gap. Villanueva would be taking over the largest sheriff’s department in the country. It’s had some significant problems, including allegations of gangs within the department. McDonnell’s predecessor, Lee Baca, was sentenced to three years in prison for obstructing an FBI investigation into the use of excessive force by deputies against inmates in LA County Jail.

Guests:
Raphe Sonenshein, Cal State LA

Roasted camel hump -- and other recipes from the Islamic world 15 MIN, 34 SEC

How do you condense all the cuisines of the Islamic world into one cookbook? There are around 50 Muslim-majority countries. They span from Morocco on the Eastern Atlantic Ocean -- to Indonesia in the South Pacific. That doesn’t include the predominantly Muslim regions within other countries, like China and India. Chef Anissa Helou was undaunted by the challenge, though. Her latest cookbook features more than 300 recipes from dozens of countries, from Afghanistan to Zanzibar.

Guests:
Anissa Helou, chef, culinary instructor, author of “Feast”

Legal drama concerning the press pass for CNN’s Jim Acosta 7 MIN, 58 SEC

The White House said today it will fully restore the press pass of CNN's Jim Acosta. In response, CNN has said it will drop the lawsuit it filed to get the pass reinstated. Both sides met in court last week. The case seemed headed for a drawn-out legal battle over freedom of the press. We also discuss the process of ruling on the new citizenship question in the US Census.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

CREDITS

Tech Sgt. Bradley French, 234th Intelligence Squadron intelligence analyst, performs damage assessment for the California wildfires Nov. 14, 2018, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The 234th IS analysts providing damage assessment and monitoring the fire perimeter and size for agencies fighting the Camp and Woolsey Fires. Photo credit: Airman 1st Class Tristan D. Viglianco

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
What questions do you have about the California fires?
For The Curious Blog

What questions do you have about the California fires? Fire season came raging through California. The Northern California Camp Fire burned 150,000 acres and killed 77 people. In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire burned more 96,000 acres, destroying 1500… Read More

Nov 19, 2018

How Jigsaw puzzles keep Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally together
For The Curious Blog

How Jigsaw puzzles keep Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally together When Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally came into the KCRW, it was clear they were in love. And also, very, very funny. They’ve been married for 18 years, and have… Read More

Nov 15, 2018

Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires
For The Curious Blog

Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires Fires burning throughout Southern California have destroyed homes and forced more than 250,000 to evacuate from parts of Calabasas, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Malibu. For information on Ventura County evacuation… Read More

Nov 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed