As some residents return to Malibu, what does the damage look like?

How do you condense all the cuisines of the Islamic world into one cookbook? There are around 50 Muslim-majority countries. They span from Morocco on the Eastern Atlantic Ocean -- to Indonesia in the South Pacific. That doesn’t include the predominantly Muslim regions within other countries, like China and India. Chef Anissa Helou was undaunted by the challenge, though. Her latest cookbook features more than 300 recipes from dozens of countries, from Afghanistan to Zanzibar.
Guests:
Anissa Helou, chef, culinary instructor, author of “Feast”