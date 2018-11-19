As some residents return to Malibu, what does the damage look like?

Alex Villanueva declared victory on Friday over incumbent Jim McDonnell as LA County Sheriff. The LA Registrar still has ballots to count, but at this point, it’s unlikely McDonnell can close the gap. Villanueva would be taking over the largest sheriff’s department in the country. It’s had some significant problems, including allegations of gangs within the department. McDonnell’s predecessor, Lee Baca, was sentenced to three years in prison for obstructing an FBI investigation into the use of excessive force by deputies against inmates in LA County Jail.

Guests:

Raphe Sonenshein, Cal State LA