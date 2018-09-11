ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown on his climate efforts

Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation on Monday that commits the state to generating all its retail electricity from renewables, and becoming carbon-neutral by 2045. Some environmentalists applaud the move. But others say he needs to do more for California in particular, and has permitted some 20,000 new oil wells in the state.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 11, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Gov. Brown to his critics: 'We have the strictest rules on oil drilling anywhere in the U.S.’ 10 MIN, 2 SEC

California Governor Jerry Brown signed legislation on Monday that commits the state to generating all its retail electricity from renewables, and becoming carbon-neutral by 2045. These bills came up last year but didn’t make it out of the legislature, so what’s changed? Brown also responds to critics who say he permitted some 20,000 new oil wells in the state during his tenure -- and thus needs to do more for California’s environmental health. The governor is launching a global climate summit in San Francisco on Wednesday.


CA Governor Jerry Brown speaking remotely with
Madeleine Brand. Photo by Mark Jones.

Guests:
Jerry Brown, State of California (@JerryBrownGov)

How the 2008 financial collapse led to our current political populist moment 7 MIN, 59 SEC

It’s been 10 years since the biggest bankruptcy in history. Lehman Brothers -- then the nation’s fourth largest investment bank -- failed and touched off the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression. Columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin argues that the collapse was the moment that split the country and lead to the election of Donald Trump. His documentary “Crisis on Wall Street” airs Wednesday on CNBC at 7 pm PST.

Guests:
Andrew Ross Sorkin, Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter, New York Times

More:
From Trump to Trade, the Financial Crisis Still Resonates 10 Years Later

Finding parents deported without their kids in Guatemala 8 MIN, 9 SEC

On September 12, a boy named Erik Castillo is expected to return to Guatemala after months in detention in the United States. Erik Castillo came across the border with his father, but they got caught and separated. His father was deported back to Guatemala. Erik was taken to a shelter in Chicago, where he’s been ever since. There are hundreds of children in similar situations -- and a small army of people working to reunite them with their parents. LA Times immigration reporter Cindy Carcamo tagged along with some of the lawyers and activists who are looking for parents in extremely remote areas.

Guests:
Cindy Carcamo, Los Angeles Times (@theCindyCarcamo)

More:
In mountains of Guatemala, searching for parents deported from U.S. without children

'Mean Girls’ in Ghana, and how skin color in Africa determines who’s at the top of the pecking order 13 MIN, 12 SEC

The play “School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play” is set at a boarding school in Ghana. There is a queen bee, her gang of loyal followers, and a new girl who shakes up the pecking order. The girls are competing to become Miss Ghana. An American-born, half-white girl arrives, and the pageant recruiter calls her more “universally appealing” than the other girls. You can see the play now through September 30 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.


L-R: Abena Mensah-Bonsu, Mirirai Sithole, Paige Gilbert, Joanna A. Jones,
MaameYaa Boafo and Latoya Edwards in the MCC Theater
production of “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play.” 


 L-R: Joanna A. Jones and MaameYaa Boafo in “School Girls;
Or, the African Mean Girls Play.” 


MaameYaa Boafo in “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play.”


Guests:
Jocelyn Bioh, Playwright, “School Girls; or The African Mean Girls Play” (@Jjbioh)

More:
A GLEEFUL AFRICAN MAKEOVER OF AN AMERICAN GENRE.

Why we should take sexual harassment training more seriously 6 MIN, 50 SEC

Sexual harassment training in the workplace is easy to dismiss as a waste of time. But should we give those training videos more of a chance, especially in the era of Les Moonves and #metoo? We hear from an attorney who’s been giving sexual harassment prevention seminars. He trains supervisors at corporations, churches, and police departments.

Guests:
Ken White, Brown, White & Osborn / Popehat (@Popehat)

More:
Can Sexual-Harassment Training Stop the Next Les Moonves?

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless
For The Curious Blog

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless When Joe Reyes died last month, he was one of hundreds of people who die homeless in Los Angeles every year. Almost 900 people died on the streets last year,… Read More

Sep 07, 2018

What the color of fruits and veggies says about their phytonutrients
For The Curious Blog

What the color of fruits and veggies says about their phytonutrients If you visit the Santa Barbara Farmers Market on certain Saturdays, you may notice new cooking demos taking place. Sometimes it’s a local chef teaching you how to cook a… Read More

Sep 06, 2018

Announcing KCRW’s top 10 Radio Race finalists
For The Curious Blog

Announcing KCRW’s top 10 Radio Race finalists If you’ve never stayed up for 24 hours straight to make radio, you’re missing out. KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-Hour Radio Race had 250 teams participate this year. We received submissions… Read More

Sep 06, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed