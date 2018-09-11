Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown on his climate efforts

On September 12, a boy named Erik Castillo is expected to return to Guatemala after months in detention in the United States. Erik Castillo came across the border with his father, but they got caught and separated. His father was deported back to Guatemala. Erik was taken to a shelter in Chicago, where he’s been ever since. There are hundreds of children in similar situations -- and a small army of people working to reunite them with their parents. LA Times immigration reporter Cindy Carcamo tagged along with some of the lawyers and activists who are looking for parents in extremely remote areas.

Guests:

Cindy Carcamo, Los Angeles Times (@theCindyCarcamo)

More:

