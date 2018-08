The state assembly passed a bill on Monday that would eliminate money bail -- that means no more cash or bonds to get out. Low level offenders would be released. For serious crimes, judges would use a formula to decide who should be held or released pre-trial. We speak with the sponsor of the bill, who says it’s the toughest work he’s ever done; and hear from the ACLU, which is opposed to the bill.

Guests:

Bob Hertzberg, California State Senator (district 18), co-author of Senate Bill 10

Margaret Dooley-Sammuli, Deputy campaign manager of Yes on 5, Deputy State director in Southern California for the Drug Policy Alliance

More:

