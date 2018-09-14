Chloe Sevigny on playing a suspected axe murderer
Since the ‘90s, Chloe Sevigny has acted in scores of TV shows and movies, including “Boys Don’t Cry,” which earned her an Oscar nomination. Now she’s starring in a new film about Lizzie Borden, who was suspected of murdering her father and stepmom in 1892.
FROM THIS EPISODE
President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort pled guilty to two felony charges related to his work for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine. He agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. This after Manafort was convicted last month on bank and tax fraud in Virginia federal court.
Guests:
Ken White, Brown, White & Osborn / Popehat (@Popehat)
The Toronto Film Festival wraps up Saturday after 10 days of star-studded red carpets, parties behind velvet ropes, and high-powered deal making. Many of the films that debuted deal with Donald Trump, and there’s one about Steve Bannon. We learn what the reception was.
Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' (@KCRW_Matt)
ALOUD is a reading series that’s been happening at downtown LA’s central library for 25 years. Some of the world’s best known writers come to discuss their works. But ALOUD’s founder, Louise Steinman, and her associate director, Maureen Moore, were fired recently. The Library Foundation has been very tight-lipped about why. There’s a petition against Steinman and Moore’s removal. It’s signed by a literary luminaries, including a Nobel Laureate, Pulitzer Prize-winning authors, and Poets Laureate.
Guests:
Hector Tobar, author and journalist
More:
Petition in support of ALOUD
Louise Steinman and Maureen Moore are no longer with the ALOUD reading series at L.A. Public Library
Chloe Sevigny was first discovered as a teenager hanging out with her skater friends in the ‘90s in New York. Since then, she’s acted in scores of TV shows and movies, including “Boys Don’t Cry, which earned her an Oscar nomination. Now she’s starring in a new film about Lizzie Borden, who was suspected of axe murdering her father and stepmom in 1892.
Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny in "Lizzie." Credit: Eliza Morse. Courtesy of Saban Films and Roadside Attractions.
Guests:
Chloe Sevigny, actress
Our critics review “The Predator,” a reboot of the old Schwarzenegger alien movie; “A Simple Favor,” a comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively; “Lizzie,” where Chloe Sevigny plays Lizzie Borden, a woman who allegedly hacked her father and stepmother to death with an axe in the late 19th century; “White Boy Rick,” starring Matthew McConaughey as the arms-dealing dad of Rick Wershe Jr., played by newcomer Richie Merritt.
Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
How a White House staffer became a victim of the opioid crisis More than 70,000 people died from drug overdoses last year. Many more people are struggling with addiction and recovery. Former White House staffer Ryan Hampton spent 10 years as an addict. He’s now in long-term recovery.
Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown on his climate efforts Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation on Monday that commits the state to generating all its retail electricity from renewables, and becoming carbon-neutral by 2045. Some environmentalists applaud the move. But others say he needs to do more for California in particular, and has permitted some 20,000 new oil wells in the state.
CBS after Les Moonves Les Moonves ran CBS for 15 years. Then the New Yorker published a story that included detailed accounts of alleged sexual assault. On Sunday, CBS announced Moonves left the company and would not receive any of his exit compensation. CBS also said it would donate $20 million to a #metoo organization.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Is your weed tested? When Sam David graduated from Penn State in 2003 he got a typical starting job for an analytical chemist, testing the Boron content of glass. The work suited him. He… Read More
KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-hour Radio Race winners The wait is over. We’re proud to announce the winners of KCRW’s 6th annual 24-hour Radio Race. When we released this year’s theme, The New Normal, we encouraged the 250… Read More