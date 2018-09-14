ON AIR
Chloe Sevigny on playing a suspected axe murderer

Since the ‘90s, Chloe Sevigny has acted in scores of TV shows and movies, including “Boys Don’t Cry,” which earned her an Oscar nomination. Now she’s starring in a new film about Lizzie Borden, who was suspected of murdering her father and stepmom in 1892.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 14, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny in "Lizzie." Courtesy of Saban Films and Roadside Attractions.

Paul Manafort pleads guilty, but will Trump pardon him? 8 MIN, 26 SEC

President Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort pled guilty to two felony charges related to his work for pro-Russian politicians in Ukraine. He agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. This after Manafort was convicted last month on bank and tax fraud in Virginia federal court.

Guests:
Ken White, Brown, White & Osborn / Popehat (@Popehat)

New crop of documentaries about the Trump era debut at the Toronto Film Festival 7 MIN, 2 SEC

The Toronto Film Festival wraps up Saturday after 10 days of star-studded red carpets, parties behind velvet ropes, and high-powered deal making. Many of the films that debuted deal with Donald Trump, and there’s one about Steve Bannon. We learn what the reception was.


Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' (@KCRW_Matt)

Renowned writers oppose dismissal of ALOUD’s founder 6 MIN, 10 SEC

ALOUD is a reading series that’s been happening at downtown LA’s central library for 25 years. Some of the world’s best known writers come to discuss their works. But ALOUD’s founder, Louise Steinman, and her associate director, Maureen Moore, were fired recently. The Library Foundation has been very tight-lipped about why. There’s a petition against Steinman and Moore’s removal. It’s signed by a literary luminaries, including a Nobel Laureate, Pulitzer Prize-winning authors, and Poets Laureate.


Guests:
Hector Tobar, author and journalist

More:
Petition in support of ALOUD
Louise Steinman and Maureen Moore are no longer with the ALOUD reading series at L.A. Public Library

Chloe Sevigny never wants to be called ‘it girl’ 11 MIN

Chloe Sevigny was first discovered as a teenager hanging out with her skater friends in the ‘90s in New York. Since then, she’s acted in scores of TV shows and movies, including “Boys Don’t Cry, which earned her an Oscar nomination. Now she’s starring in a new film about Lizzie Borden, who was suspected of axe murdering her father and stepmom in 1892.


Kristen Stewart and Chloë Sevigny in "Lizzie." Credit: Eliza Morse. Courtesy of Saban Films and Roadside Attractions.

Guests:
Chloe Sevigny, actress

As an actor in the original ‘Predator,’ is Shane Black perfectly suited to direct its remake? 14 MIN, 4 SEC

Our critics review “The Predator,” a reboot of the old Schwarzenegger alien movie; “A Simple Favor,” a comedy starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively; “Lizzie,” where Chloe Sevigny plays Lizzie Borden, a woman who allegedly hacked her father and stepmother to death with an axe in the late 19th century; “White Boy Rick,” starring Matthew McConaughey as the arms-dealing dad of Rick Wershe Jr., played by newcomer Richie Merritt.


Guests:
Alonso Duralde, Film Critic (@ADuralde)
Dave White, Film Critic (@dlelandwhite)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

