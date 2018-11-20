Cramped shelters, illnesses, few resources: Camp Fire evacuees feel the strain

It’s almost two weeks since the Camp Fire started in northern California. Resources to help the tens of thousands of evacuees are strapped. Shelters are overcrowded. Hotels are at capacity. People are living in tents. A stomach illness resembling norovirus is spreading. Now weather forecasters are predicting heavy rain this week, which could worsen the situation.
Guests:
Frances Stead Sellers, Washington Post (@FrancesSSellers)
