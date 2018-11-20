ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Cramped shelters, illnesses, few resources: Camp Fire evacuees feel the strain

Resources to help the tens of thousands of Camp Fire evacuees are strapped. Shelters are overcrowded. Hotels are at capacity. People are living in tents. A stomach illness resembling norovirus is spreading. Now weather forecasters are predicting heavy rain this week, which could worsen the situation.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 20, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

How Camp Fire evacuees are faring 7 MIN, 44 SEC

It’s almost two weeks since the Camp Fire started in northern California. Resources to help the tens of thousands of evacuees are strapped. Shelters are overcrowded. Hotels are at capacity. People are living in tents. A stomach illness resembling norovirus is spreading. Now weather forecasters are predicting heavy rain this week, which could worsen the situation.

Guests:
Frances Stead Sellers, Washington Post (@FrancesSSellers)

More:
With disease in shelters and hotels at capacity, wildfire evacuees desperately seek refuge

What are better ways to alert and evacuate people when a fire comes? 7 MIN, 18 SEC

With every new fire, it’s becoming clearer that California could do a better job getting people out of harm’s way faster and more safely. In Paradise, officials initially sent evacuation orders to the side of town closest to the Camp Fire. But still, many residents didn’t know they had to evacuate. Many did not get out in time. One reason is old technology and evacuation procedures.

Guests:
Thomas Cova, director of University of Utah’s Center for Natural and Technological Hazards

How the Santa Monica Mountains are faring after the Woolsey Fire 9 MIN, 7 SEC

The Woolsey fire has devastated 100,000 acres, including 88 percent of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. It’s a vast park where lots of animals live, and where hikers, bird-watchers, and nature enthusiasts love to visit. Just two years ago, park service employees completed an extensive system of hiking trails -- half a century’s worth of work. On Friday, biologists were allowed in to survey the damage.

Guests:
Louis Sahagun, Los Angeles Times (@LouisSahagun)

More:
It will take '10 to 20 years' before Santa Monica Mountains look like they did before Woolsey fire

New PBS documentary looks at Neo-Nazis and hate in America 14 MIN, 24 SEC

It’s been more than three weeks since the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. But there are still a lot of lingering questions. One of them is whether the gunman had links to Atomwaffen, a neo-Nazi group that calls for racially motivated, lone-wolf terror attacks like the one in Pittsburgh. It also recruits inside the U.S. military. A new PBS documentary takes a closer look at the group. “Documenting Hate: New American Nazis” airs on PBS’s Frontline tonight.

Guests:
A.C. Thompson, ProPublica reporter, FRONTLINE correspondent (@propublica)

After beating the Chiefs, what are the Rams’ playoff chances? 7 MIN, 39 SEC

The LA Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. It went down to the wire, with the final score at 54-51. It was the highest scoring Monday night football game ever. Also, the LA Lakers beat the Miami Heat on Sunday. It was the first time LeBron beat his old team since he left Miami in 2014.

Guests:
Jason Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)

CREDITS

Photo credit: U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph M. Buliavac

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
What questions do you have about the California fires?
For The Curious Blog

What questions do you have about the California fires? Fire season came raging through California. The Northern California Camp Fire has 150,000 acres and killed 77 people. In Southern California, the Woolsey Fire has burned more than 96,000 acres,… Read More

Nov 19, 2018

How Jigsaw puzzles keep Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally together
For The Curious Blog

How Jigsaw puzzles keep Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally together When Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally came into the KCRW, it was clear they were in love. And also, very, very funny. They’ve been married for 18 years, and have… Read More

Nov 15, 2018

Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires
For The Curious Blog

Where to get evacuation orders and emergency information on the Woolsey and Hill fires Fires burning throughout Southern California have destroyed homes and forced more than 250,000 to evacuate from parts of Calabasas, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks and Malibu. For information on Ventura County evacuation… Read More

Nov 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed