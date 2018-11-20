Cramped shelters, illnesses, few resources: Camp Fire evacuees feel the strain

With every new fire, it’s becoming clearer that California could do a better job getting people out of harm’s way faster and more safely. In Paradise, officials initially sent evacuation orders to the side of town closest to the Camp Fire. But still, many residents didn’t know they had to evacuate. Many did not get out in time. One reason is old technology and evacuation procedures.

Guests:

Thomas Cova, director of University of Utah’s Center for Natural and Technological Hazards