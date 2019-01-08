ON AIR
Demands of LAUSD teachers, and the structural problems facing the district

Hosted by 

School nurses march in support of having a nurse on campus every school day, instead of having a nurse visit a school one day a week. They say it's about the health of the children. Photo by Jenny Hamel/KCRW

Half a million kids and their parents are in limbo as teachers in the nation’s second largest school district prepare to strike. We talk with the head of the teachers union about their demands, and how long he thinks the strike will last. We also look at the deep structural problems that LA’s public schools face.

Madeleine Brand

Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

