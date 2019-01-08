Half a million kids and their parents are in limbo as teachers in the nation’s second largest school district prepare to strike. We talk with the head of the teachers union about their demands, and how long he thinks the strike will last. We also look at the deep structural problems that LA’s public schools face.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Demands of LAUSD teachers, and the structural problems facing the district
From this Episode:
As strike looms, what are demands from the teachers union?
The teachers union and LAUSD officials didn’t come to an agreement on Monday after a long day of last-ditch negotiations. The two sides are expected to meet again Wednesday,...
12 min, 44 sec
LAUSD’s structural problems: finances, spread of charter schools
One of the major points the teachers union is making in negotiations with LAUSD is that the district has a reserve of nearly $2 billion. Teachers union president Alex...
7 min, 54 sec
In the Central Valley, life for undocumented immigrants is one of fear
All the focus on the border wall has taken attention away from the federal government’s efforts to deport the undocumented immigrants already in the U.S. California is...
9 min, 46 sec
What happened when Netflix tried to appease Saudi Arabia
Netflix was recently in the news for removing an episode of Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. The episode was critical to the Saudi regime. Netflix pulled it only in Saudi...
7 min, 32 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer