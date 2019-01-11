ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

Documentary challenges how black life is portrayed on screen

Hosted by  • 
RaMell Ross at KCRW.

RaMell Ross at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta/KCRW

In his directorial debut, RaMell Ross ruminates on how black life has been portrayed. “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” focuses on the lives of people trying to eke out a living in Alabama’s catfish industry. It’s shortlisted for an Oscar.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed