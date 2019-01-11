In his directorial debut, RaMell Ross ruminates on how black life has been portrayed. “Hale County This Morning, This Evening” focuses on the lives of people trying to eke out a living in Alabama’s catfish industry. It’s shortlisted for an Oscar.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Documentary challenges how black life is portrayed on screen
