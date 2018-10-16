ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Drawing new attention to vulnerable animals through photography

Joel Sartore takes simple, intimate photographs of vulnerable animals in a studio. He hopes the images will give people a new perspective on what we could lose if the animals go extinct. He’s shot more than 8000 portraits as part of his Photo Ark.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 16, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Native American geneticist on why it’s problematic to conflate tribal ancestry and sovereignty with DNA tests 8 MIN, 23 SEC

Senator Elizabeth Warren took a DNA test to prove President Trump wrong about her Native American ancestry. The results say she has a Native American ancestor, going back six to 10 generations. She’s using it to claim she is part Cherokee. But Native American tribes disagree and are upset. Because determining whether you’re part of a Native American tribe is complicated. Different tribes have different rules for membership.

Guests:
Krystal Tsosie, Vanderbilt University (@kstsosie)

More:
From: Prof. Carlos D. Bustamante, Ph.D.

How climate change is changing the Florida insurance market 7 MIN, 9 SEC

It’s been six days since Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach, Florida. At least 28 people died. More than 200,000 people are still without power. Many houses were flattened, and others are severely damaged. The damage is expected to cost billions of dollars. Insurers will pay much of it. The state is used to hurricanes, and it’s developed a unique insurance industry. But the industry is now challenged by climate change.

Guests:
Lori Medders, Appalachian State University

More:
Climate Change Impacts on Insurance in Florida

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s impact in Seattle 9 MIN, 3 SEC

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen died Monday of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 65 years old. He lived with the disease for decades. He was first diagnosed in the 80s. Allen famously started Microsoft with Bill Gates, but he did a lot more than that. He bought sports teams, created museums, played a mean guitar.

Guests:
Laura Rich, author of “The Accidental Zillionaire: Demystifying Paul Allen”
Rachel Lerman, Seattle Times

The Accidental Zillionaire

Laura Rich

National Geographic photographer’s quest to give people new perspective on protecting animals 14 MIN, 16 SEC

Joel Sartore has traveled all over the world taking pictures of endangered species in their natural habitats. But in 2005, his wife was diagnosed with cancer, and Sartore stepped away from working in the field to care for her and their three kids. While at home, Sartore decided to take simple, intimate photographs of vulnerable animals in a studio. Sartore hopes the images will give people a new perspective on what we could lose if the animals go extinct. He’s shot more than 8000 portraits as part of his Photo Ark. Some of them are on display now at the Annenberg Space for Photography.


A critically endangered Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica)
at the Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington, Illinois.


A veiled chameleon (Chamaeleo calyptratus)
at Rolling Hills Wildlife Adventure, Salina, Kansas. 

Photos by Joel Sartore/ National Geographic Photo Ark.

Guests:
Joel Sartore, photographer

More:
One Man's Quest to Document the World's Animals
Pandas, frogs and tigers: photographing intimate portraits of endangered species

Will people watch ‘The Connors’ without Roseanne? 9 MIN, 30 SEC

The “Roseanne” spinoff show “The Connors” premieres tonight on ABC. Noticeably absent from the cast is Roseanne Barr. ABC fired her earlier this year, after Barr sent out that infamous racist tweet about President Obama’s advisor, Valerie Jarrett. The show is going on though, because “Roseanne” was a ratings bonanza for ABC.

Guests:
Josef Adalian, Vulture (@TVMojoe)

CREDITS

A critically endangered Sumatran tiger (Panthera tigris sondaica) at the Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington, Illinois. Photo by Joel Sartore/ National Geographic Photo Ark.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Pandas, frogs and tigers: photographing intimate portraits of endangered species
For The Curious Blog

Pandas, frogs and tigers: photographing intimate portraits of endangered species National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore has traveled all over the world taking pictures of endangered species in their natural habitats — feeding, playing, and mating. But in 2005, his wife… Read More

Oct 16, 2018

Prop 10: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 10: What you need to know Prop 10 would repeal Costa-Hawkins and allow cities to adopt or expand rent control. Those in favor say it will make housing more affordable. Opponents say it will discourage people from… Read More

Oct 15, 2018

A California car that takes solar power seriously
For The Curious Blog

A California car that takes solar power seriously ﻿ We’re entering an era of increasing high-tech automotive offerings from major manufacturers. Tesla, the all-electric car company, demonstrated the wide appeal for a car that’s more like a spaceship… Read More

Oct 15, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed